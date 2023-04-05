Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.36. 863,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

