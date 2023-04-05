Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NCA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,729. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

