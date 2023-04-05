Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

