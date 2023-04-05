Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,042. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

