Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 72,619 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.