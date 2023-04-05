Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.