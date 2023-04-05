Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 3,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 349,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.