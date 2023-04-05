Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

