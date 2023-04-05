Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
