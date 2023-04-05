Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JLS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 3,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.