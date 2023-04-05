Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JMM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.