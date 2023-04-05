Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NMZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

