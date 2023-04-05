Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 107,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 795,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

