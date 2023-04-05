Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,187. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 153,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

