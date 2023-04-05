Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,512. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

