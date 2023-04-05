Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NBB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 15,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,538. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.