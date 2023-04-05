Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NBB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 15,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,538. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $487,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

