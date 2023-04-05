NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Stock Price Up 30.6%

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 30.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
NV Bekaert Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.
About NV Bekaert
NV Bekaert SA provides steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. It offers tire cord and bead wire products for tire sector; hose reinforcement wire and conveyor belt reinforcement products; and steel wire products and solutions for agriculture, energy and utilities, mining, construction, consumer goods, and the industrial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV Bekaert (BEKAY)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.