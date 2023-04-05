NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $253.09

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.09 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.98). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 390,506 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

NWF Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.06. The firm has a market cap of £122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,891.89%.

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.88), for a total value of £27,840 ($34,575.26). 32.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

