Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 215,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,801,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.