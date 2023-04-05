Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 215,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,801,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
