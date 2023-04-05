Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 20,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

