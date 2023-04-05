Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 20,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $37.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
