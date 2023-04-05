OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.