Oikos Holdings LLC Sells 345,150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oikos Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $201.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,228. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

