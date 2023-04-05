Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OSBC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.
