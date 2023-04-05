Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSBC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

