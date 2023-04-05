Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 0.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.49. 106,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 153,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,150,404 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 557,927 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 709.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 400,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.