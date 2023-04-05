Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.44. 534,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,316,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
