Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

