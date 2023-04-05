OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,048,291.40 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 385,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,124. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

