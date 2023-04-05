OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,048,291.40 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OncoCyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 385,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,124. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
