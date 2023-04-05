Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $215.01 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $215.01 million and $15.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.91 or 0.06772595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

