Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 15,069,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,683,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle Power news, insider David (Sam) Hutchins purchased 105,141 shares of Oracle Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,925.38 ($23,503.95). 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

