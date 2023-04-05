Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $472.82 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Orbler has a total market cap of $472.82 million and approximately $502,732.43 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbler has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00008286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

