Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORLA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 749,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,337. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

