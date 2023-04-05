Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 4.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.25. 277,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,400,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 over the last ninety days. 32.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oscar Health by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 234,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 164,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.