Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

