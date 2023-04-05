Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $2.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.09.

OUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $1.70 to $1.00 in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OUST opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Ouster has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

