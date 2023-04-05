Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $2.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.09.

OUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $1.70 to $1.00 in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Ouster has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.