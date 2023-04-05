Outfitter Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Silgan makes up approximately 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 31,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,484. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

