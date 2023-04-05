Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.6 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $14.23 on Wednesday, hitting $383.43. 532,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

