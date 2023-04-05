Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 750 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.74. 260,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

