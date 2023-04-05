Outfitter Financial LLC Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,130. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

