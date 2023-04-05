Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $330,438.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,017.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00329343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00074855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00562221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00451980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,569,998 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

