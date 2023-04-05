Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes $30.23 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,472,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 25.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,163. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

