PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.35. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 2,226,088 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PACW. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.