Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palomar traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.43. 7,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

