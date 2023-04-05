Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.67

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as low as C$12.15. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.29, with a volume of 233,364 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

