Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 22.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

