Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RSP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

