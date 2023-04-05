Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,047,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. 40,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,489. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

