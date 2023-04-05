Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 239,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,948. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.