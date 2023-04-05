Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

