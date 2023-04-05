Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,509 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 514,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,455. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.46. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

