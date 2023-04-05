PCM Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in PCM Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

