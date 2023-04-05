PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $468,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

